The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on B1G+.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

IUPUI vs. Ohio State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up just 3.2 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Buckeyes gave up (68.4).

IUPUI went 16-7 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the Buckeyes averaged 8.4 more points per game (80.1) than the Jaguars gave up (71.7).

Ohio State went 21-2 last season when scoring more than 71.7 points.

The Buckeyes shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars shot 32.3% from the field, 10.5% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

