The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) face the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 80.9 points per game last year were 22.7 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal allowed.

Indiana had a 23-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Last year, the Cardinal put up 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers gave up (62.1).

Stanford went 23-3 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.

The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

The Hoosiers shot at a 49.6% rate from the field last season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 32.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

