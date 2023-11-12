The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) host the Army Black Knights (0-2) at Assembly Hall on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Indiana (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 5.2% more often than Army (13-14-0) last year.

Indiana vs. Army Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 147.8 68.7 139.1 142.4 Army 73.1 147.8 70.4 139.1 141.6

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hoosiers put up 74.7 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 70.4 the Black Knights allowed.

When Indiana totaled more than 70.4 points last season, it went 12-6 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Indiana vs. Army Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 Army 13-14-0 15-12-0

Indiana vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Army 15-2 Home Record 10-5 5-7 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

