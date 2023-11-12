Indiana vs. Army: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) host the Army Black Knights (0-2) at Assembly Hall on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Indiana vs. Army Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Indiana (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 5.2% more often than Army (13-14-0) last year.
Indiana vs. Army Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|147.8
|68.7
|139.1
|142.4
|Army
|73.1
|147.8
|70.4
|139.1
|141.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hoosiers put up 74.7 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 70.4 the Black Knights allowed.
- When Indiana totaled more than 70.4 points last season, it went 12-6 against the spread and 16-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Indiana vs. Army Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|Army
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Indiana vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|Army
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-5
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.