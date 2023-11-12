The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) play the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Indiana vs. Army Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Army Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Rucker: 16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Roberts: 12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Charlie Peterson: 7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Mann: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleton Benson: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Army Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Army AVG Army Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 73.1 141st 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 96th 33.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 40th 15.2 Assists 12.9 186th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.3 224th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.