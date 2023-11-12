Sunday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) facing off at Maples Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Hoosiers earned a 96-43 win against Eastern Illinois.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Stanford 60

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game last season with a +603 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allowed 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Indiana scored 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, and 80.9 overall.

The Hoosiers averaged 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 away.

At home, Indiana conceded 56.6 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 65.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.