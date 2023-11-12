Sunday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) versus the Army Black Knights (0-2) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Indiana vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 65, Army 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-6.4)

Indiana (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 122.8

Indiana Performance Insights

Indiana scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 last year, making them 105th in the country on offense and 137th on defense.

The Hoosiers collected 33.1 rebounds per game and conceded 31.5 boards last season, ranking 96th and 192nd, respectively, in the country.

Last season Indiana was ranked 40th in college basketball in assists with 15.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hoosiers were 329th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (5.7) last year. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, Indiana was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 149th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.4%.

The Hoosiers took 73.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 79.9% of the Hoosiers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

