The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) go up against the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Army matchup.

Indiana vs. Army Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Army Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Hoosiers games last season went over the point total.

Army covered 13 times in 27 matchups with a spread last year.

The Black Knights and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Indiana is 47th in college basketball. It is way below that, 140th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Indiana has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

