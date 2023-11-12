How to Watch Indiana vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) take on the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. Army Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Black Knights allowed to opponents.
- Indiana went 18-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were just 4.3 more points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).
- When Indiana scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 16-3.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.2).
- Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|FGCU
|W 69-63
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|Army
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/16/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/19/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
