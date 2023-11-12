The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) take on the Army Black Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Black Knights allowed to opponents.
  • Indiana went 18-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Knights ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were just 4.3 more points than the Black Knights gave up (70.4).
  • When Indiana scored more than 70.4 points last season, it went 16-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.2).
  • Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 FGCU W 69-63 Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 Army - Assembly Hall
11/16/2023 Wright State - Assembly Hall
11/19/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

