Which side has the advantage under center when Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Minshew this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner Minshew vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Mac Jones 8 Games Played 9 63.6% Completion % 64.8% 1,527 (190.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,861 (206.8) 8 Touchdowns 10 5 Interceptions 9 45 (5.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 71 (7.9) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 223.5 yards

: Over/Under 223.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Patriots are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 28th in the NFL with 228 points surrendered (25.3 per game). They also rank 22nd in total yards allowed (3,001).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 232.7 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 15th in the NFL with 6.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Patriots are midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 907 (100.8 per game).

Defensively, New England ranks 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.7%. It is fifth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 43.8%.

Who comes out on top when the Colts and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 226.5 yards

: Over/Under 226.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Colts Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 28th in the NFL with 25.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 22nd with 3,001 total yards allowed (333.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New England is having trouble this season, with 2,094 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranks 20th with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Patriots rank 12th in the NFL with 907 rushing yards allowed (100.8 per game) and second in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.5).

On defense, New England is 17th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks fifth at 43.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.