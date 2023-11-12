The New England Patriots (2-7) are listed as only 1.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 43.5.

Colts vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1.5) 43.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 43.5 -122 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Indianapolis vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

Colts vs. Patriots Betting Insights

So far this season, Indianapolis has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Colts are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Indianapolis' nine games with a set total.

New England owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Patriots have won once ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of nine New England games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.