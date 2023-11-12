Colts vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (2-7) are listed as only 1.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 43.5.
The Colts' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Patriots. The Patriots' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Colts.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colts vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-1.5)
|43.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colts (-1.5)
|43.5
|-122
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 10 Odds
Indianapolis vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV Info: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Colts vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- So far this season, Indianapolis has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.
- The Colts are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Indianapolis' nine games with a set total.
- New England owns two wins against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have won once ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of nine New England games so far this season, three have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.