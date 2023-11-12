Colts vs. Patriots Player Props & Odds – Week 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Star running back Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET at Deutsche Bank Park.
Check out player props for the Colts' and Patriots' biggest contributors in this contest.
Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds
- Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|228.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Zack Moss
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Jonathan Taylor
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|223.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jalen Reagor
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
|Demario Douglas
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
