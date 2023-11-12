The New England Patriots (2-7) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park. The line forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Colts facing off against the Patriots, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have had the lead three times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Colts have won the second quarter four times, lost three times, and tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in six games.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In nine games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and won five times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' nine games this year, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied three times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Colts vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In nine games this season, the Colts have led after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half four times.

Through nine games this year, the Patriots have had the lead after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In nine games this year, the Colts have been outscored in the second half five times and outscored their opponent four times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 10.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 13.2 points on average in the second half.

Out of nine games this year, the Patriots have been outscored in the second half seven times (2-5 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (0-2).

Rep the Colts or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.