We have best bets recommendations as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) head into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Buccaneers vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model and BetMGM both have the Buccaneers taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (1.6 points). Lean towards taking the Titans.

The Buccaneers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 58.7%.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Tennessee has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Buccaneers or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)



Tennessee (+2.5) The Buccaneers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.

Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Titans are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Titans are 4-3 against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Buccaneers vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) Tampa Bay and Tennessee combine to average 0.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 39 set for this game.

The Buccaneers and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.9 more points per game than the point total of 39 set in this game.

Out of the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 74.3 5

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 21.6 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.