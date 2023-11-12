The Indiana Pacers, with Bruce Brown, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent action, a 126-124 win over the Bucks, Brown had 11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-128)

Over 10.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last year, third in the league.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 29 18 4 5 2 0 1 1/28/2023 22 7 4 3 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.