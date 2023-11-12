Bennedict Mathurin's Indiana Pacers face the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 9, Mathurin posted 26 points and 11 rebounds in a 126-124 win versus the Bucks.

Below, we break down Mathurin's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Over 2.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last year, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers gave up 41.2 rebounds per contest last season, second in the league in that category.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.2.

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 30 14 2 0 0 0 0 1/4/2023 31 19 4 2 0 0 1 10/24/2022 25 17 4 2 1 0 0

