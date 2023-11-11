With the college football season rolling into Week 11, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the UAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

