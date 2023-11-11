The Week 11 college football schedule included four games with Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Davidson vs. Morehead State | Marist vs. Dayton

Week 11 Pioneer League Results

Morehead State 47 Davidson 17

Morehead State Leaders

Passing: Bryce Patterson (10-for-16, 240 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bryce Patterson (10-for-16, 240 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: James Louis (12 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

James Louis (12 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ryan Upp (5 TAR, 5 REC, 140 YDS, 3 TDs)

Davidson Leaders

Passing: Coulter Cleland (12-for-27, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 5 INTs)

Coulter Cleland (12-for-27, 83 YDS, 1 TD, 5 INTs) Rushing: Mari Adams (15 ATT, 122 YDS, 1 TD)

Mari Adams (15 ATT, 122 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brody Reina (2 TAR, 2 REC, 27 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Morehead State Davidson 358 Total Yards 378 240 Passing Yards 115 118 Rushing Yards 263 0 Turnovers 6

Dayton 35 Marist 6

Dayton Leaders

Passing: Drew VanVleet (21-for-30, 228 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Drew VanVleet (21-for-30, 228 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Luke Hansen (17 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)

Luke Hansen (17 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jake Coleman (7 TAR, 7 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

Marist Leaders

Passing: Logan Brabham (26-for-35, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Logan Brabham (26-for-35, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Amin Woods (11 ATT, 92 YDS)

Amin Woods (11 ATT, 92 YDS) Receiving: Matt Stianche (7 TAR, 7 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Dayton Marist 424 Total Yards 356 228 Passing Yards 259 196 Rushing Yards 97 2 Turnovers 3

Next Week's Pioneer League Games

Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

O'Shaughnessy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

