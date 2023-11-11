The Valparaiso Beacons (2-7) hit the road for a Pioneer League showdown against the Stetson Hatters (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brown Field.

While Valparaiso ranks 10th-worst in the FCS in total offense with 260 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 11th-best (275.2 yards per game allowed). Stetson has been sputtering defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 37.3 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 24 points per contest (71st-ranked).

Valparaiso vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Valparaiso vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Valparaiso Stetson 260 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (70th) 275.2 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (80th) 87.9 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.4 (110th) 172.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.8 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has racked up 739 yards (82.1 ypg) on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Mann, has carried the ball 70 times for 324 yards (36 per game), scoring two times.

Baret Labus has collected 128 yards on 35 carries.

Solomon Davis has hauled in 40 catches for 557 yards (61.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Brandon Jimenez has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 31.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Chris Gundy has been the target of three passes and hauled in 10 catches for 171 yards, an average of 19 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has compiled 1,357 yards (150.8 yards per game) while completing 55.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 58 times for 326 yards, with four touchdowns.

Devon Brewer has totaled 296 yards on 95 carries with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin paces his squad with 547 receiving yards on 38 catches with four touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has put together a 308-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 21 passes on 21 targets.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's 22 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 298 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

