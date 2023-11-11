The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) are small, 1-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The over/under is 47.5 for this matchup.

On offense, Purdue ranks 100th in the FBS with 339.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 82nd in total defense (387.8 yards allowed per contest). Minnesota has been struggling on offense, ranking 13th-worst with 308.8 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 337.3 total yards per contest (40th-ranked).

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Purdue vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -1 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Purdue Recent Performance

The Boilermakers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, compiling 240.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-116-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 402.7 total yards per game (89th).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Boilermakers, who rank -115-worst in scoring offense (11.3 points per game) and -107-worst in scoring defense (37.7 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Purdue, who ranks -105-worst in passing offense (125.7 passing yards per game) and -89-worst in passing defense (263.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

With 114.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-52-worst) and 139 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (21st-worst) over the last three tilts, the Boilermakers have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

In their last three games, the Boilermakers have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Purdue has gone over the total twice.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue has posted a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once when favored by 1 point or more this season (in two opportunities).

Purdue games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Purdue has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Purdue has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 1,861 yards passing for Purdue, completing 57.8% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has 558 rushing yards on 125 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. has carried the ball 71 times for 386 yards (42.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has hauled in 32 catches for 469 yards (52.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

TJ Sheffield has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 336 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches have turned into 329 yards.

Kydran Jenkins has collected seven sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 11 TFL and 41 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman has 73 tackles and three interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

