Purdue vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of Big Ten teams meet when the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup.
Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-1.5)
|46.5
|-111
|-108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Washington State vs Cal
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- USC vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Utah vs Washington
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- North Texas vs SMU
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Texas vs TCU
Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Purdue has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Minnesota has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.