A pair of Big Ten teams meet when the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Purdue has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Minnesota has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

