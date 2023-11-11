The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Offensively, Minnesota ranks 105th in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 48th in points allowed (337.3 points allowed per contest). Purdue has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 24th-worst in points per game (20.9) this season and 25th-worst in points allowed per game (31.2).

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Purdue Minnesota 339.9 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.8 (125th) 387.8 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.3 (36th) 132.3 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.4 (55th) 207.6 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (128th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,861 yards on 57.8% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has rushed 125 times for 558 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been given 71 carries and totaled 386 yards with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 469 (52.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (36.6 ypg).

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 1,290 yards (143.3 ypg) on 111-of-205 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's team-leading 562 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 73 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 292-yard season so far, hauling in 24 passes on 51 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 18 receptions are good enough for 167 yards and one touchdown.

