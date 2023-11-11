In the upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Phillip Tomasino to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tomasino averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

