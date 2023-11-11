The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-4.5) 140.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Notre Dame won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

A total of 15 Fighting Irish games last season hit the over.

Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Catamounts games hit the over 12 out of 28 times last season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Notre Dame considerably higher (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (103rd).

Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

