Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Western Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-4.5)
|140.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-4.5)
|142.5
|-200
|+164
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Notre Dame won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- A total of 15 Fighting Irish games last season hit the over.
- Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Catamounts games hit the over 12 out of 28 times last season.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate Notre Dame considerably higher (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (103rd).
- Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
