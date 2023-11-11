The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-4.5) 140.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Notre Dame won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • A total of 15 Fighting Irish games last season hit the over.
  • Western Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • Catamounts games hit the over 12 out of 28 times last season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers rate Notre Dame considerably higher (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (103rd).
  • Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

