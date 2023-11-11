The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.

In games Notre Dame shot higher than 43.9% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.

The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 69th.

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored just 1.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Catamounts allowed (70.7).

Notre Dame went 8-6 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Notre Dame performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 73.0 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.

The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.5 in road games.

Notre Dame drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.6 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule