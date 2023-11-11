How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Catamounts' opponents hit.
- In games Notre Dame shot higher than 43.9% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.
- The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Catamounts ranked 69th.
- Last year, the Fighting Irish scored just 1.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Catamounts allowed (70.7).
- Notre Dame went 8-6 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Notre Dame performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 73.0 points per game, compared to 66.3 per game in away games.
- The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.5 in road games.
- Notre Dame drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.6 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Niagara
|W 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.