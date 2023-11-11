The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) host the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Western Carolina (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 20.4% more often than Notre Dame (11-19-0) last season.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 69.6 143.5 72.1 142.8 141.5 Western Carolina 73.9 143.5 70.7 142.8 141.8

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Fighting Irish averaged were just 1.1 fewer points than the Catamounts gave up (70.7).

Notre Dame had a 5-8 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 15-15-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Western Carolina 11-8 Home Record 9-5 0-10 Away Record 6-9 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

