Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) host the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats
- Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.
- Western Carolina (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 20.4% more often than Notre Dame (11-19-0) last season.
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|69.6
|143.5
|72.1
|142.8
|141.5
|Western Carolina
|73.9
|143.5
|70.7
|142.8
|141.8
Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Fighting Irish averaged were just 1.1 fewer points than the Catamounts gave up (70.7).
- Notre Dame had a 5-8 record against the spread and an 8-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.7 points.
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|11-19-0
|15-15-0
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
Notre Dame vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Western Carolina
|11-8
|Home Record
|9-5
|0-10
|Away Record
|6-9
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
