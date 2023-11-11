The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Fighting Illini favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Indiana has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Illinois has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

