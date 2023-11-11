Indiana vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Fighting Illini favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-245
|+198
Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Indiana has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Illinois has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
