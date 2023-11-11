The Indiana State Sycamores (0-9) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

While Indiana State's defense ranks 103rd with 31.8 points allowed per game, the Sycamores have been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (12.4 points per game). This season has been rough for Western Illinois on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 240.1 total yards per game (fourth-worst) and ceding 484.3 total yards per game (third-worst).

For more details on this contest, keep reading.

Indiana State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Indiana State vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Indiana State Western Illinois 260.1 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.1 (122nd) 393 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.3 (126th) 116.4 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49 (128th) 143.7 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.1 (74th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 846 yards passing for Indiana State, completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has 410 rushing yards on 79 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Dinka has piled up 333 yards on 86 attempts, scoring two times.

Harry Van Dyne's leads his squad with 500 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 371 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Barnett's 12 receptions have yielded 140 yards.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,684 yards on 61.1% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 60 times for 233 yards (25.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Seth Glatz has racked up 217 yards (on 66 carries).

Jaylin Jackson has registered 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 386 (42.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has racked up 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 47 receptions.

Donald McKinney's 20 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

