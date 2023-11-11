Our computer model predicts the Boise State Broncos will beat the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+26.5) Toss Up (60.5) Boise State 40, New Mexico 20

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

The Broncos have two wins against the spread this year.

This year, six of the Broncos' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 5.1 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The Lobos have a 7.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Lobos' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 26.5 points or greater this year.

Seven of the Lobos' eight games with a set total have hit the over (87.5%).

New Mexico games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.6 points, 8.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 30.0 28.9 31.3 17.5 29.0 38.0 New Mexico 27.4 35.3 30.6 33.2 23.5 38.0

