The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at John E. Worthen Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Ball State (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.2% less often than Old Dominion (16-13-0) last year.

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 76.4 143.3 71.6 137.8 144.4 Old Dominion 66.9 143.3 66.2 137.8 134.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals put up 10.2 more points per game (76.4) than the Monarchs allowed (66.2).

Ball State had a 13-10 record against the spread and an 18-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 14-14-0 17-11-0 Old Dominion 16-13-0 10-19-0

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Old Dominion 12-2 Home Record 12-4 6-7 Away Record 6-5 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.