Saturday's contest at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Ball State, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-1.2)

Ball State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Performance Insights

Ball State put up 76.4 points per game and allowed 71.6 last season, making them 64th in college basketball offensively and 227th defensively.

At 32.6 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, the Cardinals were 117th and 90th in the country, respectively, last year.

At 13.2 assists per game last season, Ball State was 163rd in the country.

The Cardinals were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 40th in 3-point percentage (36.9%) last season.

Defensively, Ball State was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4 last season. It was fourth-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 38.3%.

Last year, Ball State attempted 63.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.5% of Ball State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

