How to Watch Ball State vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ball State vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Texas State vs Miami (OH) (11:00 AM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- UL Monroe vs Central Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.3% the Monarchs' opponents shot last season.
- Ball State put together an 18-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Monarchs finished 25th.
- The Cardinals scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.2 the Monarchs gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Ball State went 18-8.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ball State Home & Away Comparison
- Ball State put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.8.
- At home, Ball State sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.2). Ball State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.8%) than away (38.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Goshen
|W 101-40
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/11/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oakland City
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.