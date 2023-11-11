The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.3% the Monarchs' opponents shot last season.
  • Ball State put together an 18-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Monarchs finished 25th.
  • The Cardinals scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.2 the Monarchs gave up.
  • When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Ball State went 18-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

  • Ball State put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.8.
  • At home, Ball State sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.2). Ball State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.8%) than away (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Goshen W 101-40 John E. Worthen Arena
11/11/2023 Old Dominion - John E. Worthen Arena
11/14/2023 Oakland City - John E. Worthen Arena
11/18/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.