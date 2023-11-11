The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.3% the Monarchs' opponents shot last season.

Ball State put together an 18-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.3% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Monarchs finished 25th.

The Cardinals scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.2 the Monarchs gave up.

When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Ball State went 18-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

Ball State put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 72.8.

At home, Ball State sunk 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.2). Ball State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.8%) than away (38.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule