Valparaiso vs. IUPUI: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats
- Valparaiso compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.
- IUPUI (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 21.6% more often than Valparaiso (12-17-0) last year.
Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Valparaiso
|68.9
|134.2
|73.6
|150.4
|139.5
|IUPUI
|65.3
|134.2
|76.8
|150.4
|136.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Beacons recorded 7.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
- Valparaiso went 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Valparaiso
|12-17-0
|17-12-0
|IUPUI
|17-10-0
|16-11-0
Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Valparaiso
|IUPUI
|8-7
|Home Record
|4-9
|2-12
|Away Record
|0-15
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-1-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|67.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.