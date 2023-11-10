The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Information

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
233rd 31 Rebounds 28.3 335th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.6 356th
136th 13.6 Assists 11.2 319th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 15.1 355th

