The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 233rd 31 Rebounds 28.3 335th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 4.6 356th 136th 13.6 Assists 11.2 319th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 15.1 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.