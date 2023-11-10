The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Beacons had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
  • In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
  • The Jaguars ranked 335th in rebounding in college basketball, the Beacons finished 233rd.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons averaged were 7.9 fewer points than the Jaguars gave up (76.8).
  • When Valparaiso put up more than 76.8 points last season, it went 6-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Valparaiso posted 5.5 more points per game (72.5) than it did when playing on the road (67).
  • In 2022-23, the Beacons surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.8.
  • At home, Valparaiso made one more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.6%) compared to in road games (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Christian W 100-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/10/2023 IUPUI - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 Green Bay - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.