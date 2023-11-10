Purdue vs. Morehead State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Purdue vs. Morehead State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Purdue Betting Records & Stats
- Purdue put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Purdue covered the spread less often than Morehead State last season, tallying an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 16-10-0 record of the Eagles.
Purdue vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|72.7
|142.5
|62.7
|129.3
|137.1
|Morehead State
|69.8
|142.5
|66.6
|129.3
|138.5
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles gave up.
- Purdue had a 12-8 record against the spread and a 20-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.6 points.
Purdue vs. Morehead State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|14-16-0
|14-16-0
|Morehead State
|16-10-0
|9-17-0
Purdue vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Morehead State
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|8-9
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
