The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Purdue covered the spread less often than Morehead State last season, tallying an ATS record of 14-16-0, as opposed to the 16-10-0 record of the Eagles.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 72.7 142.5 62.7 129.3 137.1 Morehead State 69.8 142.5 66.6 129.3 138.5

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles gave up.

Purdue had a 12-8 record against the spread and a 20-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

Purdue vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Morehead State 14-2 Home Record 14-2 8-3 Away Record 8-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

