How to Watch Purdue vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.
- Purdue had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 6.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Eagles gave up (66.6).
- Purdue had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue played better in home games last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
- When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.