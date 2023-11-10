The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Purdue vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: B1G+

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.

Purdue had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 134th.

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 6.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Eagles gave up (66.6).

Purdue had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.6 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue played better in home games last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 64.3.

When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

