Today's NBA slate has nine quality competitions in store. Among those games is the Brooklyn Nets playing the Boston Celtics.

Today's NBA Games

The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets hit the road the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-5

2-5 CHA Record: 2-5

2-5 WAS Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 126.9 Opp. PPG (30th)

119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 126.9 Opp. PPG (30th) CHA Stats: 116.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: WAS -2.5

WAS -2.5 WAS Odds to Win: -130

-130 CHA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 241.5 points

The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-7

2-7 PHI Record: 6-1

6-1 DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

110.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th) PHI Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -8.5

PHI -8.5 PHI Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 221.5 points

The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 5-2

5-2 BKN Record: 4-4

4-4 BOS Stats: 120.6 PPG (third in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

120.6 PPG (third in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) BKN Stats: 115.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -10.5

BOS -10.5 BOS Odds to Win: -550

-550 BKN Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 224.5 points

The Houston Rockets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 4-3

4-3 NO Record: 4-4

4-4 HOU Stats: 112.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

112.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (fourth) NO Stats: 108.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -2.5

HOU -2.5 HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 NO Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 217.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves travel to face the Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-5

3-5 MIN Record: 5-2

5-2 SA Stats: 113.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

113.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (29th) MIN Stats: 111.7 PPG (19th in NBA), 101.1 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -6.5

MIN -6.5 MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 SA Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 225.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and KJZZ

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 1-7

1-7 UTA Record: 2-7

2-7 MEM Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th) UTA Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -4.5

MEM -4.5 MEM Odds to Win: -190

-190 UTA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 231.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers take to the home court of the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 6-2

6-2 LAC Record: 3-4

3-4 DAL Stats: 120.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (20th)

120.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (20th) LAC Stats: 113.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 232.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 3-4

3-4 OKC Record: 5-3

5-3 SAC Stats: 112.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

112.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (21st) OKC Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 4-4

4-4 LAL Record: 3-5

3-5 PHO Stats: 112.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

112.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (12th) LAL Stats: 109.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

