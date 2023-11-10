The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) and the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of IUPUI's games last year hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jaguars were 17-10-0 last year.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 68.9 134.2 73.6 150.4 139.5 IUPUI 65.3 134.2 76.8 150.4 136.2

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars scored 8.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Beacons gave up to opponents (73.6).

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, IUPUI went 7-1 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso IUPUI 8-7 Home Record 4-9 2-12 Away Record 0-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

