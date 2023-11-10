The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.
  • IUPUI went 4-13 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
  • The Jaguars put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
  • IUPUI went 2-8 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).
  • At home, the Jaguars allowed 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.9.
  • At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Spalding W 70-63 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
11/17/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

