The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sycamores Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of Indiana State's games went over the point total.

The Sycamores were 22-9-0 against the spread last season.

Alabama covered the spread less often than Indiana State last season, sporting an ATS record of 21-13-0, as opposed to the 22-9-0 record of the Sycamores.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 161.1 68.3 137.9 149.2 Indiana State 79.3 161.1 69.6 137.9 146.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Indiana State went 17-4 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0

Indiana State vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Indiana State 15-0 Home Record 11-4 9-3 Away Record 7-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

