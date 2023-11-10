The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Alabama (-18.5)

Alabama (-18.5) Total: 162.5

162.5 TV: SEC Network+

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Indiana State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 1st 41.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 9.4 20th 49th 15 Assists 15.8 21st 311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

