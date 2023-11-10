The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Indiana State matchup.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-17.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-17.5) 162.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana State put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.

Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.