Indiana State vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Indiana State matchup.
Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Indiana State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Indiana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-17.5)
|161.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-17.5)
|162.5
|-2200
|+980
Indiana State vs. Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Indiana State put together a 22-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Alabama compiled a 21-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Crimson Tide games hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.
