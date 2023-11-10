The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) square off against the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores shot at a 48.3% rate from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
  • Indiana State put together a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Sycamores' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.
  • When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Indiana State went 19-4.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Indiana State put up 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).
  • The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Mary-Woods W 90-60 Hulman Center
11/10/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 IUPUI - Hulman Center
11/21/2023 Rice - Dollar Loan Center

