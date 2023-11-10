The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) square off against the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores shot at a 48.3% rate from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.

Indiana State put together a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.

The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Sycamores' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Indiana State went 19-4.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Indiana State put up 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).

The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule