How to Watch Indiana State vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) square off against the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores shot at a 48.3% rate from the field last season, 11.2 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
- Indiana State put together a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Sycamores' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.0 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide gave up.
- When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Indiana State went 19-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Indiana State put up 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).
- The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 90-60
|Hulman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.