The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) play at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Butler (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 6.4% less often than Southeast Missouri State (18-12-0) last season.

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 65.3 142.8 67.9 143.8 139.4 Southeast Missouri State 77.5 142.8 75.9 143.8 150.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 10.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Redhawks gave up (75.9).

Butler went 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall last season when scoring more than 75.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 10-18-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 19-11-0

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Southeast Missouri State 10-6 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.