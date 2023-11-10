Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Butler (-19.5)
- Total: 147.5
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|77.5
|45th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|326th
|357th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
