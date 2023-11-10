How to Watch Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Butler shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redhawks ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 10.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Redhawks gave up (75.9).
- Butler had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.9 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.3.
- Butler sunk 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
