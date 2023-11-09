The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yakov Trenin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

