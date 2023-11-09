The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) are heavy, 26.5-point underdogs against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -26.5 142.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points 18 of 26 times.

Screaming Eagles contests last year had a 149.9-point average over/under, 7.4 more points than this game's total.

The Screaming Eagles were 9-17-0 against the spread last year.

Southern Indiana (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 17% less often than Michigan State (16-15-0) last year.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 13 41.9% 70.9 146.7 67.9 142.1 137.5 Southern Indiana 18 69.2% 75.8 146.7 74.2 142.1 149

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles' 75.8 points per game last year were 7.9 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.

Southern Indiana put together a 9-12 ATS record and a 16-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 0-0 17-14-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 0-0 17-9-0

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Southern Indiana 12-2 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

