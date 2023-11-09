The Michigan State Spartans (0-1) take the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-30.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern Indiana won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Michigan State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

