How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Southern Indiana compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Screaming Eagles ranked 43rd.
- The Screaming Eagles scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- Southern Indiana put together a 16-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana scored 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
- The Screaming Eagles allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 on the road.
- Southern Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.1%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-63
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tiffin
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
