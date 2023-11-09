The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Southern Indiana compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Screaming Eagles ranked 43rd.
  • The Screaming Eagles scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana put together a 16-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Indiana scored 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.
  • The Screaming Eagles allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 on the road.
  • Southern Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.1%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Saint Louis L 75-63 Chaifetz Arena
11/9/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/12/2023 Chicago State - Screaming Eagles Arena
11/14/2023 Tiffin - Screaming Eagles Arena

